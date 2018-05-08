CENX to assure complex 5G Multi-Carrier Enterprise Services in Proof of Concept with Vodafone, Verizon, BT, AT&T, Orange, du, NTT and TIM

The objective of the Catalyst is to enable carriers to model 5G services and then expose them between operators by leveraging industry standards such as ODA, ONAP and open APIs. The Catalyst will look to enable faster deployment of vendor agnostic hybrid/cloud services, with:

Unified shared service catalogs

Complex service chains in diverse environments

Multi-operator, automated closed-loop service assurance

Multi-operator, wholesale enterprise billing/charging

Project lead, Dimitris Symeonidis, Enterprise Architect at Vodafone Group Services, commented:

"Modern cloud-based, software-defined networks will bring a new era of unlimited data and IoT use cases. To successfully deliver complex and innovative services, including augmented reality, we need to enable a diverse partner ecosystem that works together seamlessly. It is here where 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) need to come together to deliver enterprise services across partner networks, supported by closed-loop assurance and using industry frameworks and standards."

SVP, Sales & Marketing, Jay McMullan for CENX, commented:

"We are excited to be part of an initiative that is propelling us towards a world where exciting IoT applications and 5G services, such as smart industries, connected cars and remote surgeries, can become a reality. Critical to supporting these complex services is the ability to support closed-loop assurance across different service providers, which is where CENX's expertise comes into play."

At TM Forum's Digital Transformation World, (14-16 May 2018 in Nice, France) members of the Blade Runner Catalyst will demonstrate a remote industrial maintenance use case, showing how a technical engineer in Germany can support an equipment operator in Dubai through the use of augmented reality.

