CEO & Founder Andy Sandler Recognized As HousingWire 2019 Vanguard

"Our Vanguard Award is reserved for the true trailblazers in the housing industry, the visionaries that are leading the charge into the future. This year's winners are the embodiment of that vision. In each corner of the housing industry, they are forging the path, setting the pace, and guiding housing into the next generation. And we couldn't be prouder to honor them as Vanguards," says Ben Lane, HousingWire Managing Editor , in a corporate release.

Andy Sandler's dedication to innovating the residential mortgage industry is evident in the continued growth and developments at Asurity Technologies, a premier mortgage tech and compliance services company. In 2019, he invested in significant updates to Asurity's fair lending and HMDA platform, RiskExec, including an easy-to-use user interface and new mapping and redlining analytic capabilities making it easier to manage fair lending compliance and address regulatory priorities. Additionally this year, Asurity relaunched its residential mortgage loan document platform, AsurityDocs, with an improved lender experience. Sandler also joined Mitchell Sandler, a women-owned and managed financial services and fintech law firm based in Washington, D.C. and continues to expand Sandler LLC D/B/A Sandler Law Group, a residential mortgage closing and compliance services firm based in Dallas, Texas.

"It is an honor to be acknowledged among such a wide range of talent and expertise in the housing and mortgage industry," says Andy Sandler, CEO & Founder, Asurity Technologies. "We view it as recognition for the investments that the Asurity Technologies' team continues to make in growth, diversity, and innovative technology that are helping to drive the industry's digital transformation."

For more than 30 years, Sandler has been a committed business leader and entrepreneur deeply involved in the housing industry. As a trusted legal advisor and counsel to the mortgage and financial services industry, he has defended banks and independent mortgage companies in significant lawsuits and enforcement actions.

As an industry subject matter expert, Sandler is active on the speaker circuit and writes on significant legal and regulatory issues confronting the housing industry. Collectively these actions drive industry innovation and excellence in legal and compliance matters in the housing industry.

About Asurity Technologies

Asurity Technologies delivers compliance focused products products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

