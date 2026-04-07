CEO Achieves 40% Revenue Growth After Leadership Shift Through Ryan Zofay's Legacy Leaders System Backed by Performance Science

Science-based leadership clarity, accountability, and mindset transformation drive measurable business outcomes for CEO Adam Treboutat.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an economy where many businesses struggle to scale despite sustained effort, new evidence suggests the issue is deeper than strategy. The missing link is a leadership system. One CEO is demonstrating how a structured shift in leadership style and approach can translate directly into measurable growth.

Leadership Framework Graphic - Ryan Zofay Legacy Leaders Model. (courtesy of RyanZofay.com) The ZOFAY Method leadership system regulates the leader to scale the business. (courtesy of RyanZofay.com)

After joining the Legacy Leaders Coaching Program led by neuro-linguistic specialist Ryan Zofay, Adam Treboutat, Founder and CEO of TNT Growth, achieved a 40% increase in company revenue in under six months. TNT growth, an Inc. 5000 fast-growing marketing agency, scaled to serve $750M+ for brands like Formula 1 and Salesforce. The results highlight a growing trend: performance improves when leadership becomes more intentional, structured, and aligned.

"I realized it wasn't about working harder—it was about becoming the kind of leader who provides clear direction and accountability," said Treboutat. "That shift changed everything in our organization."

Leadership Clarity as a Growth Driver

Research supports the impact of leadership alignment for improved performance. Organizations with clearly defined SMART goals and leadership clarity consistently outperform peers, with improved execution and profitability, according to Harvard Business Review.

Before entering the program, Treboutat—like many entrepreneurs—was deeply involved in daily operations, limiting scalability. Through Zofay's system, he transitioned from reactive management to structured time management leadership, enabling his team to execute with greater precision.

A Science-Backed Execution Framework

At the core of this transformation is Zofay's 4×4 Method, a four-week leadership cycle designed to create clarity, accountability, and momentum. The system emphasizes:

Defined KPIs and measurable outcomes

Clear expectations and ownership

Weekly performance tracking

Rapid course correction

This framework aligns with behavioral science research showing that specific goals and accountability mechanisms significantly enhance performance outcomes (American Psychological Association).

"The difference is that nothing is left to interpretation anymore," Treboutat explained. "Every action has an owner, a deadline, and a measurable result."

The Role of Mindset in Performance

Beyond operational systems, the program integrates cognitive and behavioral principles through Zofay's leadership frameworks. The 3 Lenses of Perspective model trains leaders to shift from reactive ("Crisis") or stagnant ("Coping") modes into a proactive, results-driven "Thriving" state.

This approach is supported by research from Stanford University, which shows that mindset directly influences resilience, decision-making, and long-term success.

Through the Zofay Method™, a structured seven-step process, leaders work to eliminate internal barriers such as self-doubt and inconsistency—strengthening their ability to lead with clarity and confidence.

Measurable Impact Across the Organization

As a result of implementing these frameworks, Treboutat's organization has experienced:

Increased productivity across teams

Stronger alignment and communication

More consistent and predictable results

Reduced reactive decision-making

"When leadership becomes clear, the team becomes productive," Treboutat said. "That's the real driver of growth."

A Scalable Model for Modern Business Leaders

As businesses face increasing complexity and competition, structured leadership systems are becoming essential for sustainable growth. Programs like Legacy Leaders are gaining traction among entrepreneurs seeking to build high-performance teams and scalable operations.

Business owners interested in applying these frameworks can learn more or schedule a consultation.

About Legacy Leaders

Legacy Leaders, founded by Ryan Zofay, is a leadership and business development program designed to help entrepreneurs build scalable systems, strengthen leadership capacity, and drive measurable business outcomes through structured execution and mindset transformation.

Learn more at https://ryanzofay.com/

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SOURCE Ryan Zofay, We Level Up Personal Development LLC