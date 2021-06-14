CEO and Co-Founder of Ease Authors 'The Digital Broker's Playbook'

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced the launch of CEO and Co-Founder David Reid's book, The Digital Broker's Playbook: A Guide to Modernizing Your Insurance Agency at its annual conference, Ease Innovation Conference (EIC21). Written to provide insights and key learnings from Reid's storied career as a broker and tech founder, as well as a step-by-step guide for brokers in the digital age, the book educates brokers navigating today's rapidly changing landscape of benefits administration.

The digital transformation of the benefits space was accelerated by the pandemic's impact on remote onboarding and enrollments for new and existing employees. As businesses struggled to transition to relying solely on digital operations, brokers found themselves in a position where they needed to completely revamp their business.

"Throughout my career as a broker, I searched for ways to streamline the benefits process for my clients to eliminate the tedious practice of enrollments and updates through the industry's standard modality: paperwork," said Reid. "The lack of digital options in the industry led me to co-founding Ease and The Digital Broker's Playbook is a step-by-step guide for brokers looking to digitally transform their businesses. In today's landscape, employees and employers alike demand access to the latest innovations and it is my hope that this book will help brokers better meet the needs of their clients."

The Digital Broker's Playbook is a collection of key learnings that lay the foundation for brokers who are adopting new technologies for the first time, or are looking to differentiate themselves in today's competitive market.

The Digital Broker's Playbook launches today, during the third annual Ease Innovation Conference (EIC21). The book is available for purchase on Amazon .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

