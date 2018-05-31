CEO and Entrepreneur Brandon Frere on Looking Ahead to the Next Opportunities

PETALUMA, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an entrepreneur comes with unique challenges and responsibilities. However, some advice is good for both employees and business owners to follow in their careers. Besides advice to take breaks and set goals, CEO and successful entrepreneur Brandon Frere also suggests planning ahead for the next job or opportunity.

"A major goal of mine, and something I encourage everyone to do, is to always move forward," said Frere. "That sometimes can feel like you're going backward, but with attention toward the future and a welcoming attitude toward sometimes unusual opportunities, you can keep that forward momentum in play."

Individuals in business, either in employee, manager or owner roles, all have day-to-day tasks that help the company operate. However, Frere encourages those individuals to try new things, learn new skills and expand their career opportunities. Instead of limiting oneself to current responsibilities, branching out and taking on others can fuel forward momentum.

For example, employees in one department can start learning a skill that can help them branch to another department, which can increase interdepartmental collaboration and lead to other career paths. Managers can make similar lateral moves or even take on more responsibility by initiating campaigns or workflows that can improve the business overall. CEOs, once their business is stable and management can run it with minimal supervision, can look into other business verticals that might work with their offerings or benefit from their workflows or advertising campaigns.

"You never know when a new opportunity is going to come up that will change your business or life for the better, so everyone should keep an open mind," said Brandon Frere. "Always keeping an eye on possible future matters can allow you to see potential career advancements and start preparing for them early."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

