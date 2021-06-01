CEO and Entrepreneur Raj De Datta Publishes New Book, The Digital Seeker: A Guide for Digital Teams to Build Winning Experiences

The Digital Seeker serves as a roadmap for digital teams, outlining how to build a winning digital experience that meets the needs of a consumer who has grown restless and frustrated with the endless choice the Internet offers today. To get rid of what frustrates consumers and create the digital experience they actually want, businesses must reframe the problem they're solving for, asking customers, "why are you here?" rather than "what do you want?" In doing so, they will uncover their seeker.

"Seeker is more than just another word for customer," author Raj De Datta explains. "Before you are a customer, you are a human being with a want or need. Behind every customer is a seeker, calling out to you to satisfy their higher-order intention."

De Datta argues that winning digital experiences start with a seeker-centric offering, supported by the right technology and teams that follow the business model of a Silicon Valley software company. In his book, he guides readers through reorienting their strategy with the seeker at the center, in addition to outlining the technology, teams and money-making architecture they will need to create a winning digital experience.

The Digital Seeker is full of case studies of those winning in the digital business age, including the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS), fashion innovators Stitch Fix and Rent the Runway, B2B distributors Watsco and MSC Direct, German soccer team Bayern Munich, travel-industry innovator HotelTonight, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The Digital Seeker is now available for purchase nationwide wherever fine books are sold. More information is available here.

About Raj De Datta

Raj De Datta is the Co-Founder and CEO of Bloomreach, the leading digital experience platform for e-commerce that powers brands representing 25% of retail e-commerce in the US and the UK. A multiple-time entrepreneur, before launching Bloomreach, he was entrepreneur-in-residence at Mohr-Davidow Ventures, served as Cisco's director of product marketing, and was on the founding team of telecom company FirstMark Communications. He also worked in technology investment banking at Lazard Freres. Raj serves on the Council for Player Development for the US Tennis Association, as a Founder Partner at seed-stage venture capital firm Founder Collective and an individual investor in over 20 Silicon Valley start-ups. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering with a certificate in Public Policy and International affairs from Princeton University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™. Our digital experience platform is the only solution that utilizes the full spectrum of commerce data, from product to customer, alongside content management capabilities, and AI-driven search, merchandising, and personalization in one flexible, API-first platform. We serve over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and power over $250 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.

