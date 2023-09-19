CEO and Strategist Sheds Light on High-Performance Organizations

"Results, Not Reports" by Peter Follows is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results, Not Reports: Building Exceptional Organizations by Integrating Process, Performance, and People by Peter Follows is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

As anyone in management can attest, organizational change is never easy, and many leaders experience challenges with making change last. Despite a myriad of improvement methodologies, large-scale transformation efforts fail around 70% of the time.

In his book, Results, Not Reports, change management leader Peter Follows explains how large-scale transformations are only possible in companies that are set up for dynamic change management. He identifies three key areas to focus on to ensure sustainable improvement: process, performance, and people. He cautions that businesses must address these interdependent components concurrently to ensure success.

Follows presents clear roadmaps, personal examples, and well-defined directions business leaders can implement immediately. He structures the book to reflect a typical business improvement cycle: Where to Look, What to Improve, and How to Get Results.

"In an era of unprecedented change, competition and technological innovation will continue to force managers to modify the underlying processes that make up their organizations," said Follows. "And as those processes change, the performance systems and management skills must change along with them."

About Peter Follows

Peter Follows cofounded Carpedia International, where he currently serves as the CEO. Carpedia is a global management consulting firm that helps high-performing executives achieve lasting improvements in performance and profitability across various industries. Peter brings extensive expertise in strategy, supply chain management, and operational effectiveness. He has consulted with organizations throughout North America and Europe and served on the boards of several public and private organizations. Peter is also the author of the "52" series, which outlines Carpedia's unique methodology, business principles, and insights.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

