CEO and Strategist Sheds Light on High-Performance Organizations

News provided by

Forbes Books

19 Sep, 2023, 11:42 ET

"Results, Not Reports" by Peter Follows is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results, Not Reports: Building Exceptional Organizations by Integrating Process, Performance, and People by Peter Follows is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

As anyone in management can attest, organizational change is never easy, and many leaders experience challenges with making change last. Despite a myriad of improvement methodologies, large-scale transformation efforts fail around 70% of the time.

Continue Reading
Peter Follows Releases Results, Not Reports with Forbes Books
Peter Follows Releases Results, Not Reports with Forbes Books

In his book, Results, Not Reports, change management leader Peter Follows explains how large-scale transformations are only possible in companies that are set up for dynamic change management. He identifies three key areas to focus on to ensure sustainable improvement: process, performance, and people. He cautions that businesses must address these interdependent components concurrently to ensure success.

Follows presents clear roadmaps, personal examples, and well-defined directions business leaders can implement immediately. He structures the book to reflect a typical business improvement cycle: Where to Look, What to Improve, and How to Get Results.

"In an era of unprecedented change, competition and technological innovation will continue to force managers to modify the underlying processes that make up their organizations," said Follows. "And as those processes change, the performance systems and management skills must change along with them."

About Peter Follows
Peter Follows cofounded Carpedia International, where he currently serves as the CEO. Carpedia is a global management consulting firm that helps high-performing executives achieve lasting improvements in performance and profitability across various industries. Peter brings extensive expertise in strategy, supply chain management, and operational effectiveness. He has consulted with organizations throughout North America and Europe and served on the boards of several public and private organizations. Peter is also the author of the "52" series, which outlines Carpedia's unique methodology, business principles, and insights.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Forbes Books Media Contact: Elisabeth Lynch, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

Global Entrepreneur Shares Insights on Transforming Developing Economies

A Practical Guide for Caretakers Written by an Intergenerational Psychologist

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.