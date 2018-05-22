CEO Brandon Frere Advises Small Businesses to Focus on Customer Experience

PETALUMA, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies often spend a lot of time refining their product or service to be something that consumers will want to buy. And while it's important to provide something useful, the customer's experience in the buying process may be as important as the product itself. Brandon Frere, President and CEO of Frere Enterprises, suggests that companies pay special attention to customer experience as a core aspect of the business.

Credit: Photonphoto/Bigstock

"Your clients are often very busy individuals who don't have a lot of time to spend deciding whether to do business with you," said Frere. "A good customer experience plan can help customers make that decision quickly and in your favor."

Happy customers are more likely to be loyal and refer others to a company's products or services. A good customer experience is essential in cultivating a happy and loyal customer base. Slightly different from customer service, which describes direct interactions between customers and company representatives, customer experience might happen more behind the scenes. For example, a company that can predict the needs of its customers and provides suggestions or deals based on those predictions can provide a thoughtful customer experience.

A clear customer experience plan may have several parts to it. First, the company must understand its customers and their needs. Being able to meet those needs is important. Additionally, getting and incorporating feedback from customers and those employees who directly speak with customers can improve the process for both sides, which can result in productive conversations and more conversions.

"Listen to your customers and employees and keep an open mind," Brandon Frere advises. "Everything changes in business, and predicting those changes based on feedback, supply, demand, and several other factors can help you stay in business by continuing to meet the needs of your customers as they change."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

customer-experience.jpg

Customer Experience

Credit: Photonphoto/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-brandon-frere-advises-small-businesses-to-focus-on-customer-experience-300653018.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

https://frereenterprises.com

