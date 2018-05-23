CEO Brandon Frere Advocates for Strategic Fire Fighting in Small Businesses

PETALUMA, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs spend a lot of time ironing out details and solving problems in their small business. It can be easy to focus on putting out those fires to make sure the business runs smoothly, but they should also know when to delegate or leave the fires burning. Brandon Frere is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises and encourages small business owners to learn when to focus on those smaller issues and how to prevent them in the future.

"Dealing with daily issues can be exhausting and distracting," said Frere. "CEOs don't always have to step in to fix them, though; that's what managers are for. But you might have to pay attention if the same issues keep coming up. That's a sign that something needs to change."

Putting out fires will always be part of the job as a manager of any level in a business. However, the way they are handled says a lot about the company. Implementing temporary fixes or workarounds while ignoring the base problem can waste a lot of time in the long run. Frere suggests fixing the cause rather than the symptoms.

The first step is figuring out what is causing the issue, which may take some investigating. Then, the necessary fix might take some time to make sure that it prevents similar issues from arising in the future. That process may even complicate the workflow temporarily. But the end result can potentially save a lot of time and effort that can be used for more important tasks.

"Small business owners might hesitate to put important things on hold to fix the cause of small problems, but it can prove worthwhile in the long run," said Brandon Frere. "They will learn when it will benefit the company to do that, and when to delegate that work to managers or other employees."

