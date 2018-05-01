CEO Brandon Frere: Entrepreneurship is an Option at Any Age

PETALUMA, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's true that to start a business, great entrepreneurs need to give everything they've got. Creating and maintaining a successful business is usually not about going half-way. So yes, that requires energy, enthusiasm and drive. But in our youth-obsessed culture, we often think this means someone has to be barely 20 years old if they want to get ahead in business, and it's just not true. Brandon Frere, a founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises and multiple ventures, applauds entrepreneurs who are founding businesses at every age.

"For some people, their twenties is when they strike gold, but others may use that time to figure out their lives, develop skills and build their knowledge," said Frere. "More and more founders who are 40, 50 and above are emerging and I love that we are moving away from this idea that there's only one age to become successful. Don't get me wrong, some people who were early successes are my heroes, but that's just one kind of story."

After a decline in entrepreneurship in general in the United States, the country is actually in a small rebound. More people are starting businesses than they have been for the past five years. And entrepreneurs of all sorts are speaking about their journeys to business success later in life.

"People are slowly coming back to business as a viable option and that's good for all of us," Frere continued. "This little renaissance is a great opportunity to remind folks that a new chapter is not beyond their reach. And not just for entrepreneurs. I like to encourage innovation and advance potential in people at every age."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

