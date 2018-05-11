CEO Brandon Frere on Asking the Right Questions

PETALUMA, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to get information, but the most direct is to ask questions. It's important to ask good questions to get helpful answers. This is true in a variety of situations, from hiring job candidates or deciding whether to take a job to improving one's own life and making big decisions. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, recommends taking the time to figure out the root of the matter and catering questions to uncover that.

"The answers you get are only as good as the questions you ask," said Frere. "A lot of questions only result in surface level answers, but digging deeper may lead to more meaningful answers."

Potential business owners looking to start a company might need to ask themselves some good questions to build a foundation. The first question might even be, "Why do I want to start a business?" Then they must consider questions to ask others. When hiring employees, for example, they must ask appropriate interview questions to get a better idea about whether they would be a good fit. Such questions often examine skills and previous achievements, but they should also get at the candidate's personality and their core values.

Consumers often ask questions when they have a problem that needs a solution. Many products and services answer those questions, making them a helpful place to start if an aspiring business owner is looking for business ideas. Good questions get at the core of the issue, so thoughtful answers — and by extension, valuable products or services — should address that core and not just the surface or symptoms if possible.

"Knowing what questions will draw the most helpful responses can be difficult, but it's something you learn over time," said Brandon Frere. "It's valuable to have people around you who can ask those questions and get useful answers. That way you can brainstorm and get on the same page about the answers you are looking for. The responses that you get have the potential to improve your company or hold it back, so the more eyes are on the questions, the better they might be."

