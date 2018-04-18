CEO Brandon Frere on Dynamic Business Endeavors and Longevity in Entrepreneurship

PETALUMA, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to be positively dynamic is a key aspect of many successful businesses. While some blessed companies may have products or services that seem to never go out of style no matter how society evolves, most have to remain flexible in order to both survive and thrive. In an era of declining entrepreneurship, achieving longevity through a dynamic business model may be more complicated, and more important, than ever.

CEO and startup founder Brandon Frere's business endeavors exemplify this kind of positive flexibility. He continues to develop his businesses to optimize customers' experience and maximize efficiency, but also to remain adaptable and dynamic in the face of changing markets.

"Creating highly adaptable ventures was important to me from the beginning," said Frere. "I don't take anything for granted, including the needs of my clients or the demands of the market."

Striking a balance between creating a quality service and maintaining flexibility can be delicate work, but it's the type of undertaking that Frere strives to perfect.

"Expanding into new business verticals — and, importantly, having the resilience to do so — demonstrates how robust your venture is," Frere continued, "and the depth of your vision, as well."

As entrepreneurship wanes in America, business owners who have skin in the game may use that fact as motivation to rethink, remodel and evolve into a better business — with longevity in mind. Because while a meteoric rise to the top is exhilarating, entrepreneurs should be careful not to go the way of the dinosaurs.

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

