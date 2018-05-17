CEO Brandon Frere on Expanding Financial Services and Fueling the Engines of Success

PETALUMA, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving efficiency and innovating in the arena of financial services may mean making those services more accessible to more people. Those who traditionally didn't have access to banks, credit, or other types of services may be benefiting from advancements being made in the industry. These populations may have previously been marginalized from any given financial service for a mix of reasons: availability of the service in their region, the uniqueness of their financial needs, or services not allowing for certain physical limitations or disabilities. Brandon Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, is inspired by the possibility of financial services and fintech ventures to make life easier for countless people.

"Fintech should be about making borrowers more empowered, which includes bringing financial services to folks who may have never had a chance to utilize them," said Frere. "Just creating new ways of delivering service to people could be life-changing for whole sections of the population."

"Access" in this particular usage can be a wide-encompassing term. It may mean expanding accommodations for various levels of hearing or vision, which certain financial institutions have already implemented—but opportunities to expand these can be an entrepreneurial inspiration as well as a moral imperative. It may also mean bringing certain financial products to individuals and businesses that may have been previously overlooked: unusual clients, unconventional entrepreneurs, and quirky organizations. Entrepreneurs can also keep finding new corners to develop in terms of access.

"Financial services make things possible: whether it's buying a home, starting a business, building a retirement, or investing to create wealth. These are often what lay the foundation for great things," said Frere. "As more people have the ability to access a service, they can keep fueling the engine of their own success."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

