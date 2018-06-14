CEO Brandon Frere on How to Balance the Long Game and Daily Moves to Work Toward a Future Business That Owners Want

PETALUMA, Calif., Jun 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning is essential for a business' long-term success. But the way business leaders approach that planning can vary in both appearance and effectiveness. While some leaders have more of a big-picture mindset, others are able to dive into the nitty-gritty and focus on daily to-do lists. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, recommends a combined approach.

"It's important to know where you want your business to be in three or five years, but you should also be able to establish concrete steps to get there," said Frere. "It's hard to do both, so I suggest hiring people who can cover your blind spots in both the planning stages and the follow-through."

For the big picture plan, business owners may examine their hopes for where their business will be in three, five or even 10 years. Some individuals create vision boards or other visualizations that may help them get a comprehensive view of their goals. Once that big picture view is established, business leaders should create large projects that will help them work toward those goals. Then, they should focus on breaking down the project into actionable tasks that can be crossed off a to-do list.

Projects might cover marketing, hiring, training, the customer experience, product or service delivery, and other components of the business. These projects may be complex, which can make planning actionable to-do lists difficult. When a project requires many moving parts, team leaders can approach roadblocks in a couple of different ways.

Teams can try to collaborate with other teams to solve common problems or resolve issues within each team to save time for everyone. There are pros and cons to each, but the focus is on completing those to-do lists in service of the long-term projects and goals.

"There are many ways to run a business, but keeping both long-term and short-term goals in mind is a good practice to stay on track," said Brandon Frere. "Of course, not everything goes to plan and those plans might need to be adjusted, but that's where the focus on both the long game and daily tasks is important. You never want to get buried under the daily to-do and end up in a future that you don't want for your business."

