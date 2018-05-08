CEO Brandon Frere on Prioritizing and Delegating to Handle High Work Loads

PETALUMA, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that business owners work more than the standard 40-hour week to run their business. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, can attest to the feeling that there is always more work to do, making it difficult to leave any work unfinished. Whether companies have steady sales and are ready to work toward other goals or they are still focusing on bringing in steady revenue, they may feel overwhelmed with the amount of work that needs to be done.

Credit: Milkos/Bigstock

"Running a business is sort of a lifestyle rather than a job," said Frere. "You have to learn how to run a business in the relevant industry, or even pave your own way. You also have to learn when to leave work unfinished, especially if you're working yourself too hard. That's not good for you or the business."

Goal setting and planning is essential in any business. Company leaders who set regular goals should regularly check in on their progress and adjust their timeline if they need to. Those check-ins may be a good time to examine priorities and delegate work if certain goals are behind.

Prioritizing becomes especially important when there are many goals or tasks competing for attention. Each level in the company should know its priorities and be able to act on them to complete goals by the deadline. Knowing who needs to understand the big picture and who simply needs to focus on individual tasks that work toward those goals is important in keeping things going. Delegating to managers can help with that step, leaving CEOs free to manage their own workload.

"One thing business owners shouldn't be afraid to do is drop work if it is no longer a top priority," said Brandon Frere. "Even if it had been at the top of the list recently or is nearly finished, if something else is more important, work on that. Stepping away from work might be difficult, but you have to think about the big picture and stick to the current roadmap."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-brandon-frere-on-prioritizing-and-delegating-to-handle-high-work-loads-300644252.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://FrereEnterprises.com

