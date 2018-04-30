CEO Brandon Frere on Seeing Potential and Fostering Growth

PETALUMA, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A diamond in the rough. It's what every employer seeks to find out of stacks of resumes and endless LinkedIn profiles. While a perfect work history and shiny credentials may signal a stellar candidate, people with more uneven or unusual work backgrounds can also turn out to be extremely valuable hires. Brandon Frere, an entrepreneur, values potential just as much or even more than credentials when it comes to new hires.

"I like to see the deeper value of people, not just how fancy their degrees are or whether they have a background that perfectly matches the position I'm hiring for," said Frere. "While there are obviously certain skills that need more formal training, I'm willing to find people so I can train them and facilitate their learning as well."

Frere approaches hiring as a way to encourage growth and leadership within his own employees. Hiring for potential as well as skill fosters a dynamic environment of collaboration. Especially as an innovator in breakthrough industries, very few people will have the exact background that fits the job profile. However, a willingness to learn and ability to absorb emerges as more important.

Frere also likes to bring this ethos of meeting people on their own level to the services that his companies provide. Clients come from all kinds of backgrounds — socioeconomic, educational, cultural — and have different ways of interacting and understanding information. Building an empathetic customer service ethic is important to both attract and retain clientele.

"No one is a finished product. No one has all of the expertise already locked down," Frere continued. "When it comes to growth in business, a company's growth must always be matched by the employees' growth as well. The one can't happen without the other. And you can't achieve growth if you're not willing to see potential — whether it's a new employee, a new target demographic or a new idea."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

