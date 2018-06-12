CEO Brandon Frere on Why Customer Journey is Important for Business Success

PETALUMA, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers are essential for the success of a company. Without the customer to purchase the product or service, the company would not see the revenue it depends on to operate. It's important that customers have a positive experience with the business — a negative experience will likely lead to them walking away. Brandon Frere, CEO and successful entrepreneur, suggests that business owners put themselves in their customers' shoes as an exercise to improve their customers' journey.

"Customers have a whole process when they buy something, and a good business crafts an experience that fits into that process," said Frere. "It's not as simple as just offering something they want to buy, though that is a big part of it. The time before and after that purchase is also very important."

A customer journey map is a tool that allows businesses to approach their own business from the customer's perspective. Business leaders can see where customers interact with their business — the touch points — and explore what they are looking for in those interactions. They can determine if their current journey is logical and funnels the customers to conversion effectively. All that information can be used to improve the journey and potentially increase sales.

Once that sale is made, business leaders may feel that the relationship is over, but that would be unwise to believe. For products, especially tech gadgets, the unboxing experience can affect the customer's opinion and whether they will refer their friends. After all, unboxing can be the most important touch point as customers see in person what they paid for. Companies may choose to follow up with them to inquire about their experience, provide tips and tricks related to the product or service, or simply wish them well.

"It might take some trial and error, but being mindful of what a customer experiences through the process can only help," said Brandon Frere. "I'm a big proponent of transparency, and knowing your company's touch points can allow you to be transparent with your customers through the sales process. And that can lead to trust and loyalty."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

