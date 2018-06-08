CEO Brandon Frere Recommends Building Specificity Into Business Goals, Plans and Policies

PETALUMA, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Establishing and running a business is hard work and there can be many balls in the air at any moment. To reduce confusion that is almost inevitable in a small business, owners may consider adding specificity as a core feature of their business model. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, believes that specific goals, plans and policies can go a long way in helping the whole company focus on priorities and reach important milestones.

"Having general goals and ideas of how you want your company to work is great to start with, but at some point, you need to get specific," said Frere. "Especially when you have people working for you, you don't want them to spend too much time interpreting and fall behind on production."

The key to setting personal goals is to be specific, outlining the goal, deadline and concrete actions. With a clear roadmap with potential stops mapped out, as well, it's less likely that detours will completely derail the company. The same is true for both big-picture goals and projects that employees handle on a day-to-day basis and everything in between.

Even company materials not directly related to the task at hand can potentially distract employees if there is room for interpretation. Policy documents, such as the time-off policy and dress code, should be as specific as possible to keep everyone well-informed and prevent potentially distracting mishaps. Any time spent correcting misinterpretations is time away from working toward company priorities.

"While you can't expect your employees, managers or even yourself to be 100 percent productive every day, you can minimize the number of distractions by trying to predict questions and answering them before they come up," said Brandon Frere. "It isn't something you might consider when you first start a business, but being as clear as possible can be a major factor that contributes to success."

