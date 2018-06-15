CEO Brandon Frere Recommends Business Owners Find Their 'Why'

PETALUMA, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business takes a lot of time and dedication. Business owners, especially when they are just starting out, can work long hours on things they don't know much about but that simply need to get done. It can be overwhelming. To address that mounting stress and the potential desires to give up, CEO Brandon Frere recommends focusing on their "why."

"When everything piles up and you start wondering what it's all for, take a moment to think about why you are doing what you're doing," said Brandon Frere. "Think about why you wanted to start the business and the value that will come out of it. There's almost always a reason to keep going. And if there isn't a good enough one, then that's also good to know and act on."

Focusing on why one started a business can help guide the process along, especially in the early stages. Business owners may have started the business to help people with a specific problem or issue or sell a product that they found really useful that isn't readily available in the area. Or, perhaps for some business owners, the "why" has more to do with providing jobs to local workers and being able to get involved in the community in a greater way.

Putting the "why" into words can help business owners develop a mission, values and vision. They can then use those as a guiding light when making important business decisions, including those about who to hire and when and where to expand. And when all that gets overwhelming, they can focus on what has come from following that "why."

"Even in a small operation with a single employee or a handful of customers, you can look at your business and how it provided a living to that employee or how it provided value to those few customers," said Brandon Frere. "From that realization, I encourage business owners to find a way to keep going and align their plans with their 'why.'"

