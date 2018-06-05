CEO Brandon Frere Recommends Separation Between Business and Self for Small Business Owners

PETALUMA, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups take a lot of work and time and owners risk-taking on the identity of their business. It's important to keep the two separate, no matter how much of their life that business owners' startup occupies. Brandon Frere, an entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, admits that a business owner's career depends on the success or failure of their company but that business owners should focus on their own lives and health separate from their business.

"Fusing your business and yourself can be dangerous for both business and personal life," said Frere. "If you spend too much time and energy on the business, you risk losing touch with friends and family and burning out to the detriment of the company."

Many individuals believe that stress is integral to success, and that is apparent in any startup. Starting a business involves a never-ending to-do list with limited hours in the day. Business owners often take on too much and risk crashing and burning, which can result in poor decisions. Brandon Frere encourages such business owners to hire some employees and delegate work. Not only will that lighten the load on the owner, but it will also bring in other perspectives that may help shape the company and lead to success.

If business owners feel they are approaching burnout, they should take some "me time" to recuperate. Having some trusted employees to hold down the fort for a few days can make stepping away temporarily much easier. While it may be difficult, business owners should try not to work during their absence. Doing so may disrupt the business flow and add undue stress to employees.

"It's so hard to start a new business from scratch, and the odds aren't always in your favor," said Brandon Frere. "Despite some best efforts, a business might fail. But business owners who kept their own identity separate from their business may be able to avoid the intense feelings of personal failure that can go with business failures of any size."

