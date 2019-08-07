CEO Brigitte Thito Leads Start-Up Into The Future of Healthcare Prevention With AI-Driven Selfcare1® Mobile App

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupting the natural healthcare industry by injecting a fresh take on preventative care is the name of the game for Family Self Care's CEO Brigitte Thito. Last month the company announced the launch of their Selfcare1® mobile application available now for download on both iOS and Google play. The groundbreaking app personalizes your healthcare journey with 1000+ essential oil combinations. The free to use app allows you to adopt natural in-home solutions for health issues including but not limited to:

Brigitte Thito: CEO of Family Self Care Selfcare1® Mobile App By Family Self Care

Sleep disorders such as insomnia, & fatigue

Stress, anxiety, & focus issues

Skin care issues such as eczema, acne, rosacea, hyper pigmentation, sunburn and more

Weakened immune systems

Mild or persistent pain from issues such as arthritis

Headaches

Stomach problems + digestive issues

And more

"With creating the Selfcare1® app, my goal is to improve daily health habits with custom made solutions that are budget-friendly for families. Within the US, pharmaceutical prices can be daunting at times. We should think of prevention first and foremost rather than just treatment. The words holistic, natural and wellness are beginning to ring true when in the past they would scare people off," states Brigitte Thito, CEO of Family Self Care. "It is important to us as an organization that all natural healthcare is accessible to everyone at the touch of a button. We educated 3000+ hours of development into the Selfcare1® mobile app. We want it to become second nature for people to check and treat their ailments right in the comfort of their own home. That is why we are developing our Selfcare1 solution with the ultimate smart health home dispenser scheduled to launch later this year."

After 20+ years in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare, Thito launched Family Self Care in 2017. With the home base in France and second office in NYC, the company has grown to 10 of employees since 2017 and is a fast-rising startup. The young company has already filed two patents, raised 1.2 million+ USD and has offices in NYC as a subsidiary of their French-based headquarters and are integrated within the incubator of health giant Johnson & Johnson's, JLABS. Johnson & Johnson worked alongside Thito and her team to deliver in-depth research to assess consumer needs related to the effectiveness of their new app with essential oil rollout. Selfcare1®, the first intelligent dispenser for natural self-medication for the whole family, disrupts current health habits. It is popular with young couples with children and 18-34-year-old people and men (quantitative market research with 600 consumers in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson).

A timeline of Family Self Care's Growth includes:

December 2017 : The creation of the company

: The creation of the company May 2018 : appointment to the Groupama trusted creators' awards and entry into incubation at Willa (formerly Paris Pionnières)

: appointment to the Groupama trusted creators' awards and entry into incubation at Willa (formerly Paris Pionnières) November 2018 : The creation of its subsidiary in New York

: The creation of its subsidiary in January 2019 : entry into the JLABS incubator

: entry into the JLABS incubator July 2019 : launch of the mobile application

: launch of the mobile application September 2019 : launch of Presale crowdfunding

: launch of Presale crowdfunding 1st quarter 2020: launch of SelfCare1 dispenser

Within the app, you choose the appropriate health concern followed by answering two personalize trait questions, and your essential oil solution is instantly suggested. The app allows you to create a program and instructs on options and times for scheduled safe dosing to be swallowed, topically applied directly onto the skin, or via inhalation. Selfcare1® app users may purchase an "Essentials" kit for Selfcare1® optimal use from the Family Self Care website for $39.99. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure the perfect mix of oils within their kit and certified 100% pure, organic, and of the highest quality. The Essentials kit include True Lavender, Clary Sage, Tarragon, Tea tree, Peppermint, Ravintsara, Lemon Eucalyptus, Roman Chamomile, and Grape Seed Oil.

"The therapeutic power of essential oils is recognized by healthcare professionals and confirmed in clinical studies," continues Thito "Their anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help to strengthen our immune system, prevent and address daily health concerns with natural solutions. Choosing, measuring, and combining these essential oils can be complex."

The SelfCare1® dispenser is set to be released in late 2019, and can be seen on the Family Self Care website. It is an innovatively sleek machine that chooses, measures and combines the essential oils for you, ensuring their benefits are now within your reach, every day. Both the machine and application allow you to choose your programs to fit your needs.

For more information on the Selfcare1® mobile app please contact mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com or call 1.877.841.7244. For more information visit https://familyselfcare.com/?lang=en .

Media Contact: Monique Tatum

BPM-PR Firm

219504@email4pr.com

877.841.7244 Ext 704

SOURCE Family Self Care