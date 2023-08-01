CEO-Centered IT Strategies for Creating a Competitive Edge

"Demystifying IT" by Bhopi Dhall and Saurajit Kanungo is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demystifying IT: The Language of IT for the CEO by business leaders Bhopi Dhall and Saurajit Kanungo is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

With Demystifying IT, co-authors Bhopi Dhall and Saurajit Kanungo present a thoughtfully researched case for sustainable growth through a traditionally marginalized avenue: IT.

Every mid-sized CEO recognizes that technology is their greatest competitive advantage. However, many have attempted to dive into it without grasping the requirements of establishing an effective technology execution team. As a result, they end up wasting time and capital on failed projects. In their book, Bhopi and Saurajit aim to showcase numerous success stories from mid-sized companies across various industries, highlighting their progress in achieving business objectives.

Through these stories, readers will discover the important ways the language spoken in boardrooms differs from the parlance of IT professionals. With these insights, CEOs and IT leaders can better understand each other to drive better outcomes for the entire business. The book provides a straightforward framework for mid-sized companies to evaluate their technology maturity and effectively harness this powerful tool to advance their business goals.

"IT is all around us, and the enormous potential to use it more proactively in every facet of business cannot be ignored," Dhall said. "Given how integral IT is in enterprise operations today, every company, regardless of industry, is an IT company to an extent. This book will help anyone looking for better ways to streamline new technologies and deploy them intelligently."

About Bhopi Dhall

Bhopi Dhall is the founder and CEO of CG Infinity. Since its inception in 1998, CG Infinity has worked with countless organizations to unleash the potential hidden within IT. Presently, Bhopi oversees an international team from CG Infinity's headquarters in Plano, TX.

Prior to founding his own company, Bhopi spent 28 years with Texas Instruments where he played a pivotal role in developing technologies we still use today including GPS systems for the defense sector, multi-sensor image processing used in target detection, and innovations in air traffic control systems.

Bhopi studied Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay before earning an MSEE in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

About Saurajit Kanungo

Saurajit Kanungo is the President of CG Infinity. Since joining the company as an Executive Vice President in 2010, Saurajit has been instrumental in helping define, and achieve, the highest form of IT's evolution for hundreds of companies.

Beginning his career as a chartered accountant in India, Saurajit helped transform business systems in the country's airports. Saurajit moved to the US to pursue his MBA and subsequently focused on finding growth opportunities for midsized businesses.

Saurajit earned his accounting degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and his MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

