CEO Coach Chuck Bolton Unveils Essential Playbook for Mastering Generative AI

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where Generative AI is transforming industries, many CEOs risk falling behind. Addressing this urgent challenge, CEO executive coach and six-time bestselling author Chuck Bolton introduces his latest work, The CEO's AI Playbook: A Human-First Approach for Leveraging Gen AI to Create Massive Value. Bolton emphasizes, "This book focuses on empowering CEOs to learn, deploy, evolve, and lead a Gen AI rollout. Success starts with the CEO, and I provide the playbook to master Gen AI."

The book centers on Bolton's innovative five-step CEO's Gen AI Framework:

Seize the Opportunity: Embrace Gen AI's transformative potential as a competitive advantage while maintaining a human-first approach. Commit to Deep Learning: Master Gen AI through hands-on learning and experience, understanding both its capabilities and limitations. Develop a Gen AI Point of View: Craft a clear vision for AI integration that aligns with your company's purpose, values and strategic priorities. Prepare the AI Class: Enable your knowledge workforce with comprehensive upskilling and role recrafting while fostering a Gen AI-augmented culture. Show Humanity: Lead with purpose, empathy, and a commitment to value creation for all stakeholders.

"CEOs can't afford to wait," warns Bolton. "Gen AI evolves at unprecedented speeds - one month in Gen AI is like a year in other industries. This book serves as an urgent call to action for leaders to embrace this moment with purpose and intensity. CEOs who act now will unlock productivity, innovation, and competitive advantages."

Packed with real-world examples, proven frameworks, and cutting-edge research, this book provides a step-by-step guide to learning and scaling Gen AI responsibly. Readers will discover how pioneering CEOs are using Gen AI to optimize, accelerate and transform their businesses. These insights apply to all industries, empowering leaders to develop winning Gen AI strategies while prioritizing their people.

"The next 12-18 months will determine the winners and losers of the Gen AI revolution. Whether you're new to Gen AI or tech-savvy, The CEO's AI Playbook equips you with essential tools to confidently lead your company into the Gen AI era and win," emphasizes Bolton. This book is now available on Amazon at:

About Chuck Bolton

Chuck Bolton is an executive coach to CEOs and a six-time bestselling author. As founder of The Bolton Group LLC, he provides leadership coaching and consulting in the medtech and healthtech sectors. Through The Reinvention Solution LLC, he delivers Gen AI education and consulting to B2B clients. His acclaimed Gen AI for CEOs and Gen AI for Boards crash courses are essential learning for senior executives and board members seeking to create value through AI. Bolton brings deep industry experience from his executive tenure at Boston Scientific and Baxter before launching his coaching practice.

