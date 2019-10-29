CEO Coaching International Announces Dates for 2020 CEO Summit

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 200 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, today announced the 2020 dates for the CEO Coaching Summit. The 2020 CEO Coaching Summit will be hosted at the 1 Hotel South Beach and take place April 22-24 in Miami.

https://vimeo.com/368916822

"We are incredibly excited to have created a community for the past eight years where CEOs, entrepreneurs and business leaders share their experiences and learn from each other," said Mark Moses, founder of CEO Coaching International. "I'm proud that the CEO Coaching Summit is being talked about as the place where you see inspiring stories of transformation and leadership in large, complex organizations."

The CEO Coaching Summit emphasizes the evolving strategic practices and methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in organizations focused on driving growth. Organizations that are coached by CEO Coaching International see an average profit growth of five times the national rate. CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries with over $10.7 billion in annual client revenue.

The 2019 CEO Coaching Summit had a lineup of all-star speakers. The keynotes feature industry luminaries and world leaders, as well as speakers from client companies who share the learnings from their coaching initiatives:

Patty McCord , former Chief People Officer of Netflix and author of Powerful, on Building High Performance Teams

Sandra Joseph , who played Christine in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, gave one of the most powerful presentations ever to grace the CEO Coaching Summit stage and brought audience members to tears

Ron Carson , superstar financial advisor and CEO of Carson Wealth, on Going from Dorm Room to $10 Billion in Assets Under Management

Josh McCarter , CEO of MindBodyOnline, on Turning a Sinking Ship Into a 9-Figure Exit

John DiJulius , author of "The Customer Service Revolution" discussed how quality customer service makes product pricing irrelevant

Cyrus Sigari , co-founder of jetAVIVA, spoke on on Flying Cars and Thinking BIG

The 2019 CEO Coaching Summit was the top professional destination for entrepreneurs, growth company executives, and CEOs. Attendees of the 2019 summit had the following to say about the event:

"I can't thank you enough for hosting an incredible conference this past week. It truly exceeded all expectations I had, and I really enjoyed getting to know many of the other incredible CEO's being coached by your coaches. It truly was a joy and I can't wait for next year!"

- Sarah D., CEO, Hospitality

"The content was amazing - really helpful in my situation. Making progress on shifting my company and the information was timely. Thanks for making this Summit so incredible."

- Ryan R., CEO, Advertising

"Well Done! It was such an honor to attend. You definitely raised the bar again and went BIG! Thank you!"

- Rob P., CEO, Transportation

Additional information about the 2020 CEO Coaching Summit, including speakers and agenda, will be available soon. For further details about the 2020 CEO Summit, please visit: http://summit.ceocoachinginternational.com

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12795652

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

