CEO Coaching International Clients Achieve Nearly 2X Revenue and 3X Profit Growth Over U.S. Averages

MIAMI, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, has released its 2025 impact data, revealing that its clients continue to drastically outperform national economic benchmarks.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark.

According to the latest data, clients who have worked with the firm for at least two years achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8% and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%. These results significantly outpace the broader U.S. market; data from NYU Stern School of Business in January 2026 shows the average U.S. revenue CAGR at 12.77% and the average net income CAGR at 12.83%. Essentially, CEO Coaching International clients are growing revenue at nearly two times the national average and growing EBITDA at nearly three times the U.S. average for net income growth.

"These numbers aren't just statistics; they are a testament to what happens when you combine world-class leadership with a proven system of accountability," said Mark Moses, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman of CEO Coaching International. "Growth naturally becomes more difficult as revenue scales, but our data shows that clients consistently outpace market averages when they partner with us for four, five, six years, and beyond. While the average company is content to keep pace, our clients focus on widening the gap. That is the direct result of working with a coach who has been in the trenches and can push them to ignore the noise and execute on BIG goals."

The CEO Coaching International community continues to represent a significant segment of the global economy. As of year-end 2025, the firm has coached more than 2,000 clients across 90 countries. These companies collectively represent $86 billion in combined annual revenue and $10.2 billion in combined EBITDA, while supporting a total workforce of over 150,000 employees.

"These consistent results validate a methodology that works regardless of sector or location," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "It is the primary reason we have become the go-to partner for private equity firms looking to coach their portfolio companies. Having worked with over 100 PE-owned firms, we know exactly how to turn methodology into market-leading growth."

Over 400 high-performing CEOs will gather in Miami Beach from April 22–24 for the Make BIG Happen Summit, the firm's annual invite-only event for leaders committed to transformational growth. This year's Summit is designed to provide CEOs with practical strategies for navigating the AI revolution. Featuring world-renowned AI visionaries Peter Diamandis and Salim Ismail, the event will focus on moving beyond the hype to implement ROI-driven AI tools and building "Exponential Organizations" that can out-scale the competition. Past Summits have included President George W. Bush and Jim Collins. Attendees will leave Miami with a personalized AI implementation roadmap and the frameworks required to lead their companies into the next decade of digital transformation. There are a few remaining spots for CEOs who are looking to Make Big Happen.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 90 countries. Its coaches—all former CEOs, presidents, or founders—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth.

For more information, please visit ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International