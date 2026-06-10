Former DHL Express Latin America CEO Joakim Thrane Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Joakim "JT" Thrane as its newest Partner and Coach.

Joakim "JT" Thrane, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International

Thrane is a global CEO and operator with more than three decades of experience scaling complex businesses across Europe and the Americas. He works with growth-oriented CEOs and leadership teams navigating increasing organizational complexity, helping them sharpen priorities, strengthen execution discipline, build accountable leadership teams, and translate culture into measurable business performance.

Most recently, as CEO of DHL Express Latin America, Thrane led a multi-billion-dollar regional operation spanning 16 countries and more than 3,500 employees. Under his leadership, the business delivered seven consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth while achieving EBIT margins exceeding 25%. He also built one of the region's strongest performance cultures, earning the distinction of #1 Great Place to Work in Latin America.

Prior to DHL, Thrane held several senior leadership roles at Atos, including CEO responsibility for the South America business. Across both organizations, he led large-scale operational, commercial, and customer experience transformations in complex, multi-country environments, developing a deep command of what it takes to scale execution without losing speed, culture, or customer focus.

"JT's background is a natural fit for CEO Coaching International. He's a global operator who has built and led billion-dollar businesses across multiple countries and cultures," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "The challenges CEOs face today — organizational complexity, leadership team alignment, and scaling execution — are challenges JT has navigated at the highest levels. Our clients will benefit enormously from his hands-on experience and his ability to help leaders make the transition from founder-centric execution to truly scalable growth."

Drawing on decades of leading high-growth, multinational organizations, Thrane now focuses on helping leaders simplify complexity, align their organizations around a small number of critical priorities, strengthen operational cadence and accountability, and scale execution without sacrificing speed or culture. Having spent much of his career living and working internationally, he brings a uniquely global lens to the challenges facing growth-oriented CEOs.

"Helping businesses grow is what has driven me throughout my entire career," Thrane said. "Working alongside CEOs and their teams to solve real growth challenges, sharpen execution, multiply impact, and see them achieve what they set out to build — that is what motivates me at every level. I'm excited to bring that same energy and experience to the clients of CEO Coaching International."

Thrane is an active member of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), where senior leaders exchange perspectives on growth, leadership, and organizational scaling. Based in Fort Lauderdale, he is passionate about leadership, culture, golf, travel, and building meaningful relationships across global communities.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with JT Thrane or another CEO Coaching International coach, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/joakim-jt-thrane/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 90 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International