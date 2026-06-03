Private Equity Operating Leader and Multi-Exit CEO Tom Barrett Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Tom Barrett as its newest Partner and Coach.

Tom Barrett, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Barrett is a private equity value creator with more than 30 years of experience accelerating growth, driving operational transformation, and delivering outsized investment returns across SaaS, technology, business services, and multi-site organizations. His career spans more than 10 acquisitions and multiple successful exits with returns ranging from 5x to 21x EBITDA, underscoring a consistent ability to unlock enterprise value expansion.

"Tom is an outstanding addition to the CEO Coaching International team because he brings a rare combination of private equity rigor, operating leadership, and hands-on growth experience," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "Tom has spent decades helping companies scale, improve profitability, execute acquisitions, and create meaningful enterprise value across a wide range of industries. Our clients will benefit tremendously from his practical leadership style, operational discipline, and firsthand experience navigating both growth and transformation."

As an Operating Partner at The Riverside Company, Barrett works with lower middle-market portfolio companies to build scalable commercial and operational engines. He partners with leadership teams to strengthen organizational capability, modernize infrastructure, and implement repeatable systems that drive sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth.

Previously, as CEO of 7SIGNAL, Barrett scaled the SaaS business from startup to $15 million in ARR, quadrupled the team, deployed more than 500,000 agents, raised $30 million in growth capital, and earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies.

Barrett also served as the CEO of White Hat Management, where he led a significant turnaround, transforming the family-owned business from a $12 million loss to $10 million in annual profit while modernizing operations and positioning the company for a successful private equity sale.

Earlier leadership roles at Learn.com, Kennametal, ToolingU, OmniTrust, and iPass further reflect Barrett's experience scaling commercial organizations, expanding global operations, and capturing new market opportunities.

"I love winning, and throughout my career I've learned as much from the setbacks and battle wounds as the successes," Barrett said. "I'm excited to join CEO Coaching International and help growth-focused CEOs apply those lessons to scale faster, build stronger organizations, and win at a higher level."

Barrett also serves as Chairman for multiple Riverside portfolio companies, including FlavorSum, Logically, Chronicle Heritage, OnScent, and Luminii, where he leads value creation planning, strategic prioritization, and execution against ambitious growth objectives. In addition, he served for six years on the board of Wall Family Enterprise, a family office overseeing four portfolio companies.

Barrett is an active investor in Private Equity, VC, and direct early-stage companies. He has been a YPO member for 15 years and has served as Chapter Chairman and as a board member for 5 years.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Tom Barrett or another CEO Coaching International coach, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/tom-barrett/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 90 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International