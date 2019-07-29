CEO Connection Announces 2019 List of 25 Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market

SYOSSET, N.Y., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® has announced its 2019 list recognizing private equity firms most effective for mid-market companies. The Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market list highlights firms that invest in mid-market companies with a vision of strategic partnership, bringing them results-oriented expertise and focus on what is best for the next phase of growth.

"We provide more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs with access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that they cannot get on their own," said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "The top private equity firms for the mid-market list is designed to provide exclusive information to our members and other midmarket CEOs that are interested in private equity funding. It is my pleasure to recognize these outstanding private equity firms."

The list was first developed in 2016 in response to membership interest in this area, namely private equity as a source of capital for mid-market growth.

The private equity firms were evaluated on five metrics: Commitment to the Mid-Market, Partnership Effectiveness, Financial Performance, Resources, and Social Impact. For the complete list, visit www.ceoconnection.com/top-private-equity-firms/ .

Comprised of nearly 20,000 publicly and privately held companies, the mid-market represents an integral piece of the U.S. economy, employing more than 30 million people and generating approximately $10 trillion of the $30 trillion of annual gross receipts.

Members of the 2019 Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market will be recognized at the annual CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention held in conjunction with The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sept. 22-24. This exclusive global gathering features hundreds of CEOs, political leaders and business experts convening to discuss issues and challenges for mid-market companies. For more information and to register for the convention, visit https://www.ceoconnection.com/mid-market-convention/ .

