CEO Connection Announces Mid-Market CEO of the Year Award Winner

SYOSSET, N.Y., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® has announced the winner of its annual Mid-Market CEO of the Year Award. Each year, qualified nominees are reviewed by a committee of experts and the award is presented to the finalist who best demonstrates the leadership, creativity and generosity that reflect the spirit of the mid-market.

This year CEO Connection is proud to recognize Dr. Paul T. Decker, CEO of Mathematica Policy Research, as the 2018 Mid-Market CEO of the Year.

As President and CEO of Mathematica, Dr. Decker oversees this growing non-partisan research organization with a staff of more than 1,200 researchers and analysts. In addition to his managerial accomplishments, Dr. Decker has dedicated his career to the study of education and workforce development programs and the links between education and worker productivity. His work with Mathematica and his numerous publications, congressional testimonies, and speaking appearances have helped decision-makers across the public and private sector tackle some of humanity's most pressing challenges.

"I'm humbled to be recognized by CEO Connection and especially honored that this award comes just as Mathematica is celebrating 50 years of helping our clients use data to make a difference," said Paul Decker. "It is an exciting time to be leading Mathematica into new areas of work, and to be a part of the community of mid-market companies who are driving innovation across the country and around the world."

Dr. Decker will be honored at the 2018 Mid-Market Convention Awards Dinner on September 25, 2018, at the Wharton School. Other recipients—Company of the Year, Young Leader, and Social Impact Award—will be celebrated at that time. The dinner will be attended by members, sponsors, and guests of CEO Connection.

For more information about the awards, go here. Go here for Awards Dinner details and registration.

