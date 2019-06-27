CEO Connection Announces the 2019 Mid-Market Social Impact Award Recipient

SYOSSET, N.Y., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is proud to announce Stanley Middleman, CEO of Freedom Mortgage, as the 2019 Social Impact CEO of the Year Award recipient.

Each year, CEO Connection's Mid-Market Awards® recognize one mid-market CEO who has had the greatest impact in public service, social enterprise, and/or philanthropy.

Stanley Middleman is a strong and enormously influential leader at Freedom Mortgage. Stanley is also well known for his commitment to non-profit organizations within the communities Freedom Mortgage serves, as well as fostering a community spirit among its employees. Stanley's strong commitment to giving back is reflected in Freedom Mortgage's Team Freedom Cares which is an employment and corporate giving program. Team Freedom Cares is well known for helping military families and working to fight hunger through food drives and sponsoring the local summer meals program for children. Each year, Freedom Mortgage also sponsors the Cooper Hospital Foundation's gala and the American Cancer Society of Southern New Jersey's Hope Gala. At the ACS 2019 gala, Stanley was recognized as the "Man of the Year" for the Freedom Mortgage's contributions.

"I am honored to be recognized for this award," said Stanley Middleman. "While our mission at Freedom Mortgage is to foster homeownership, supporting our communities, customers and colleagues are woven into the fabric of our company's culture. An award like this is a validation of our good work and empowers further growth of our community spirit."

Stanely will be honored during the CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards Dinner, during the 7th Annual CEOC Mid-Market Convention held September 22-24, 2019 at the Wharton School in Philadelphia.

For more information and to register for the convention, visit https://www.ceoconnection.com/register/

About Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loan servicing and originations through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. As the nation's fifth largest mortgage provider, licensed in all 50 states, Freedom Mortgage is renowned for providing world-class service to its clients, borrowers, and partners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.FreedomMortgage.com .

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market.

Members are C-level executives with responsibility for all or significant portions of their respective companies, representing a wide variety of businesses across a broad geographic spectrum.

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection was founded in 2005 and has grown into a dynamic community offering many benefits uniquely designed to help mid-market CEOs. For more information, visit CEOConnection.com , stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn , and Facebook .

