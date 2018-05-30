CEO Connection Names Mid-Market Social Impact Award Winner

SYOSSET, N.Y., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® has announced the winner of its annual Social Impact Award. Each year, qualified nominees are reviewed by a committee of experts and the award is presented to the finalist who generates the most positive social impact on our communities and environment with the incorporation of social responsibility into their everyday operations.

This year CEO Connection is proud to recognize Eric Green, President and CEO of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., as the winner of the 2018 Social Impact Award.

As President and CEO, Mr. Green works to uphold West's priorities of environmental and social accountability and the company's "culture of giving." The company provides yearly charitable grants to organizations supporting children, the disabled, healthcare and STEM education, and sponsors an employee-led giving initiative that has collected millions of dollars for charities dedicated to cancer research, education, and local programs for children with special needs. Under Green's leadership, West also supports the Herman O. West Foundation, which provides scholarships and a matching gift program.

"At West, contributing to a healthier world and acting as a good citizen is ingrained in our DNA," said Eric Green. "We are honored to be a recipient of this Award which is a testament to the commitment of our team members around the globe and the considerable volunteering time and resources they give each year to help create a better and healthier world."

Eric Green will be honored at the 2018 Mid-Market Convention Awards Dinner on September 25, 2018, at the Wharton School. Other recipients—Company of the Year, Young Leader, and CEO of the Year—will be celebrated at that time. The dinner will be attended by members, sponsors, and guests of CEO Connection.

For more information about the awards, please visit midmarketawards.com, and to purchase your ticket to the 2018 Mid-Market Awards Dinner, click here.

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market.

Members are C-level executives with responsibility for all or significant portions of their respective companies, representing a wide variety of business across a broad geographic spectrum.

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection was founded in 2005 and has grown into a dynamic community offering many benefits uniquely designed to help mid-market CEOs.For more information, visit CEO Connection, stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Katie Woods

196042@email4pr.com

800-244-4719

http://ceoconnection.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-connection-names-mid-market-social-impact-award-winner-300656150.html

SOURCE CEO Connection

Related Links

http://www.ceoconnection.com

