CEO Connection Seeks Nominations for 2019 Mid-Market Awards

SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is accepting nominations for the 2019 Mid-Market Awards. The Mid-Market Awards recognize mid-market leaders and companies that have demonstrated leadership, creativity, generosity, and other qualities representing the true spirit of the mid-market. Nominations will be considered from the community at large, including business experts, academic institutions, government officials, and CEO Connection members.

The deadline for the community at large to submit a nomination is Friday, February 8, 2019. Submit nominations here .

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Mid-Market Company of the Year – The company that embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society.

– The company that embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society. Mid-Market CEO of the Year – The CEO who embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society.

– The CEO who embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society. Young Leader Award – The executive who, early in his/her career, has demonstrated the greatest potential for leadership and lasting impact.

– The executive who, early in his/her career, has demonstrated the greatest potential for leadership and lasting impact. Social Impact Award – For the CEO who has had the greatest impact in public service, social enterprise and/or philanthropy.

Only mid-market CEOs who run a company, division, or unit with annual revenues between $100 million and $3 billion and companies are eligible and self-nominations are welcome.

Award winners will be recognized at the 2019 Mid-Market Convention on September 22-24, 2019 at The Wharton School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This exclusive global gathering features hundreds of CEOs, political leaders, and business experts convening to discuss challenges and to co-create solutions for mid-market companies. Click here for more information and to register for the convention .

To see the 2018 Mid-Market Award winners, click here .

About CEO Connection

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market. CEO Connection was founded in 2005 and has grown into a dynamic community offering many benefits uniquely designed to help mid-market CEOs.

