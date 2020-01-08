CEO Connection Seeks Nominations for 2020 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List

SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is accepting nominations for the 2020 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list. This list recognizes top female executives who are influencing change, driving innovation, and setting standards of excellence. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.

Designed to bring awareness to an underrepresented group, this list highlights the top 25 most influential women of the mid-market today. Updated annually, the list ranks honorees based on four metrics: annual revenue, number of employees, community involvement, and first impression on social media.

Nominations are accepted from the community at large. Self-nominations are also welcome. Qualified nominees are presented to a selection committee composed of business leaders, academia, and the media. This committee then reviews the nominees based on their influence within their industry and beyond.

The deadline to submit a nomination is January 30, 2020. More information, including the nomination form, visit https://www.ceoconnection.com/influential-women/ .

Members of the 2020 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market will be announced this spring and recognized at the annual CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention held in conjunction with the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, October 4th-6th, 2020.

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market. For more information, visit CEO Connection , and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn , and Facebook .

