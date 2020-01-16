CEO Connection Seeks Nominations for 2020 Top Private Equity Firms List

SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is accepting nominations for the 2020 Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market list. The annual list recognizes private equity (PE) firms that have proven most effective for mid-market companies. The deadline to submit a nomination is January 30th.

The Top Private Equity Firms list highlights those that invest in mid-market companies with a vision of strategic partnership. These firms also bring results-oriented expertise to the portfolio company and focus on what is best for the company's growth. Nominations will be evaluated on five metrics: commitment to the mid-market, partnership effectiveness, financial performance, resources, and social impact.

Members of the 2020 Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market will be announced this spring. Additionally, these firms will be recognized at the annual CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention held in conjunction with the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, October 4th through 6th, 2020.

Comprised of nearly 20,000 publicly and privately held companies with annual revenue between $100 million and $3 billion, the mid-market represents an integral segment of the U.S. economy, employing more than 30 million people and generating approximately $10 trillion of the $30 trillion of annual gross receipts.

To nominate a company for the 2020 Top Private Equity list, please visit:

https://www.ceoconnection.com/2019-private-equity-nominations/

