CEO Danielle Wiley Honored "Top Women in Communications" Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Wiley, Founder & CEO of Sway Group has been selected as an honoree in Ragan & PR Daily's " Top Women in Communications Awards ," Class of 2021 in the Trailblazer category. She joins an elite list of women who are advancing the communications industry, inspiring their coworkers and peers and mentoring future generations of communications leaders.

"I am so honored to be part of this fantastic lineup of inspiring women," said Wiley. "This award is especially meaningful to me, as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of our marketing agency. The entire Sway Group team is the reason we're able to continue to push digital marketing boundaries and redefine what quality branded content can do."

During this past year of uncertainty and unrest, Sway Group has also been a voice for brand activism through influencer outreach, helping clients tap the trust and credibility created by influencers to share corporate initiatives designed to serve social, environmental, and political issues. Importantly, Sway Group has urged brands to go beyond token public statements to share how they are creating meaningful change.

About Danielle Wiley

Danielle founded Sway Group in 2011 to professionalize, streamline and scale the way influencers connect with brands. She and her team have grown Sway Group into a full-service influencer marketing agency powered by their highly engaged influencer network of more than 30,000 authenticated creators. Focusing on such key verticals as parenting, food, beauty and fashion, Sway Group works with brands big and small to craft custom, creative and comprehensive programs to reach the right consumers on the right platforms at the right time.

Danielle also had the vision to recently expand Sway Group's service offering by launching the Content Studio , providing clients with creative assets that have an influencer-aesthetic, yielding brand-owned content that inspires and engages today's audiences. In addition, she led the firm's expansion of its digital advertising capabilities to develop successful paid social and programmatic strategies. All of Sway Group's advertising services include iterative optimization of ads and targeting, allowing clients to achieve the highest yield and lowest costs possible.

A Contributor on Influencer/Social Media Trends with Forbes and sought after for expert commentary in popular podcasts and publications such as The Atlantic, WSJ, TechCrunch, Digiday, Danielle is a frequent speaker at media and influencer events including SXSW, CES and BlogHer.

Previously, Danielle led social strategy for Edelman's Chicago-based digital group, designing social campaigns for household-name brands. A former food critic and self-described foodie, she is mother of two GenZers.

About Sway Group

Sway Group is a modern agency that specializes in influencer marketing, branded content, and digital advertising. Their explosive growth and focus on innovation is fueled by work for leading brands including Bradshaw Home, Stonyfield, Post Consumer Brands, Freak Flag Organics, Grove Collaborative, and Igloo.

