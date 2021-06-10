CEO Dawn Halfaker to be honored at Women Veteran AppreSHEation Day

During the event, ten exceptional servicewomen will be presented with a commemorative brooch designed exclusively for female veterans by Ann Hand, 'The Nation's Jeweler.' In honor of her dedication, service, and sacrifice to our nation, Dawn Halfaker, CEO, will be the Army officer veteran recipient of the brooch.

"I am truly honored to be recognized at the Women Veteran AppreSHEation Day event," said Dawn Halfaker. "I am proud to stand with the Military Women's Memorial foundation and thank all servicewomen nationwide for their dedication to our country."

Through collaboration with OptumServe, the Military Women's Memorial seeks to continue its role as a catalyst for change with dialogue on the nation's obligation to the safety, health, and well-being of military women, past and present. This event showcases the remarkable contributions of women who accepted the challenge to serve.

Although tickets for this event are sold out, it will be live streamed on YouTube. This program is part of the "Summer With The Arts: Healing, Freedom, Family" campaign that includes powerful and compelling exhibits by women veteran artists, including storytelling, poetry, comedy workshops, and virtual programs.

About Halfaker

We design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

About the Military Women's Memorial

The Military Women's Memorial, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the only historical repository documenting all military women's service. It is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and features an education center, interactive exhibitions, a world-class collection of military women stories, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Find out more about the Military Women's Memorial at www.womensmemorial.org.

