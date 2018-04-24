CEO Dhaval Jadav Welcomes Frank Tirelli to alliantgroup as Vice Chairman of Professional Services

In his new position as Vice Chairman, Tirelli will not only play an important role in advising alliantgroup's executive management team on strategic and client service initiatives, but he will also be an invaluable resource to alliantgroup's CPA and industry partners – advising them on issues such as talent acquisition, talent development and retention, leadership, succession planning and revenue growth strategies.

"It gives me great pride to be joining such a prestigious and innovative organization," said Tirelli. "I have worked with alliantgroup and have witnessed first-hand the passion within the company and its total commitment to excellence, client service and the development and growth of its professionals. I'm looking forward to offering my counsel to the many CPAs, advisors and businesses that alliantgroup serves."

Tirelli served as the Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Italy where he managed 4,500 professionals and $750 million in revenue. Prior to this international role, he was the Vice Chairman-Regional Managing Partner for Deloitte US where he had direct supervision over all of Deloitte US' offices on the West Coast. While in this leadership position, Tirelli managed 6,000 audit, tax and consulting professionals and $1 billion in revenue.

Tirelli was the President and CEO of Herbalife International Inc, a publicly traded nutrition company that did business in 52 countries and generated $2 billion in sales. Tirelli then negotiated the successful sale of Herbalife to a private equity firm.

With over three decades worth of experience as an executive and a proven track record of success, Tirelli will be leveraging his business knowledge for the benefit of alliantgroup's clients and CPA and industry partnerships.

"It is with great honor that I welcome Frank as Vice Chairman of Professional Services," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "His addition adds yet another layer of business, leadership and management expertise to our firm as well as an even deeper understanding of domestic and international markets. In short, Frank knows the challenges that come with running a successful and growing business, making him an invaluable asset to our firm and clients."

Tirelli joins former Secretary of Homeland Security and recently appointed Chairman of Cybersecurity and Technology Tom Ridge, as well as alliantgroup Vice Chairman and former IRS Commissioner Mark W. Everson on alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board.

alliantgroup 's mission is one of education and awareness — we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, London, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

