CEO Dhaval Jadav Welcomes John Higginbotham to alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board

In his new consultative role with the firm, Higginbotham will leverage his deep knowledge of cyber-based threats and vulnerabilities for the benefit of small and large businesses as well as offer his insight on how companies can best ensure their confidential data remains secure. Additionally, Higginbotham will provide strategic guidance to the firm as it expands its outreach to the cybersecurity and technology industries on the various tax credits and incentives available for their benefit. Along with the recent addition of former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tom Ridge as alliantgroup's Chairman of Cybersecurity and Technology, the addition of Higginbotham represents another important step in the firm's expansion into this vital sector of the economy.

"It is an honor to be joining a firm that is doing such vital work for U.S. businesses," said Higginbotham. "I look forward to advising companies on how to pursue the best cybersecurity practices and helping alliantgroup in its future outreach initiatives to the cybersecurity and technology sectors."

Since 2010, Higginbotham has served as the Chairman and CEO of Blue Ridge Networks, a recognized pioneer and leader in proven network cybersecurity solutions for some of the largest government, financial, critical infrastructure and healthcare clients. He has also been a Managing Member for SpaceVest since 2006, an investment and management consulting organization serving small to mid-size high technology enterprises. In 1991, he founded SpaceVest Capital, an institutional venture capital organization that actively managed approximately $270 million of investments in more than 30 high technology companies. He was a Managing Partner for this organization from 1991 to 2006.

Prior to founding SpaceVest Capital, from 1981 to 1991, Higginbotham co-founded and later served as the Senior Vice President for International Technology Underwriters, a company that was a global leader for insurance and financial risk underwriting for aerospace companies, satellite communications operators and national space programs. Higginbotham originally began his career with Hewlett Packard in 1979, when he helped successfully initiate the company's global entry into the microcomputer marketplace as a Product Manager.

"It gives me great pride to officially welcome John to our Strategic Advisory Board," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "John brings to the table his decades of experience as a technology executive and his vast knowledge on the latest cybersecurity trends. I have no doubt that he will prove to be a vital resource for our clients and further enhance alliantgroup's services to cybersecurity and tech firms."

