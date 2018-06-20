CEO Dhaval Jadav Welcomes Tom Barton to alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board

"It is an honor to be joining such a prestigious advisory board that includes so many policy, business and industry thought-leaders," said Barton. "Having worked with alliantgroup for many years, I can personally vouch for the all-around quality of their organization and I look forward to offering whatever guidance I can as the firm enters its next phase of growth."

Along with being a shareholder with Barton, Walter & Krier, P.C., Barton is the leader of mergers and acquisition services for the firm, where he works with sellers and buyers of businesses to negotiate transactions that are both accounting and tax favorable. He is also a member of the board of directors for Village Bank in Minnesota.

Barton has worked extensively with closely held businesses in management consulting, tax planning and negotiating favorable financing terms for his clients. He also assists his clients with succession planning and transfers of family owned businesses.

"I would like to formally welcome Tom to our Strategic Advisory Board," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "Tom brings yet another level of expertise to our prestigious board that will allow us to better serve U.S. businesses and our CPA partners. I know his guidance will be an invaluable asset for our clients."

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and London and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

