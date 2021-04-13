CEO Explores the Power of Gratitude in Creating Connections and Forging Brand Identity

In her new book, Michele Bailey makes the business case for fostering a deep connection between a company's brand identity and its internal culture. A practical discussion of how to embrace gratitude brought to life through real-world examples, Bailey shows how displays of appreciation, the generous gifting of time, open collaboration, encouragement of passion and effort, and a myriad of other thoughtful, deliberate actions motivated by a deep sense of gratefulness can produce results for your brand.

"I want to show that putting effort into fostering a coherent and welcoming internal culture makes business growth that much easier and sustainable," Bailey explained. "It never ceases to amaze me how the practice of gratitude can open doors, build relationships, and take a business to where it wants to be."

Written for executives of all mindsets, The Currency of Gratitude is a fresh perspective on company culture crafting that remains rooted in practical business incentives while elevating preconceptions of company culture.

The Currency of Gratitude: Turning Small Gestures into Powerful Business Results is available on Amazon today.

About Michele Bailey

Michele Bailey is president and CEO of The Blazing Group, a brand and culture agency founded in 1994. She is also the founder of My Big Idea®, an employee mentoring and wellness program designed to propel individuals forward in their quest for personal and professional success.

Michele has received both local and international recognition as a recipient of the WPO (Women Presidents' Organization) Mary Lehman MacLachlan Economic Empowerment Award (2013). Additionally, she has been recognized for her contributions to women and entrepreneurship through various other awards including the TIAW World of Difference 100 Award (2012), Oakville's Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2010), the BMO (Bank of Montreal) Expansion & Growth in Small Business Award (2017) and, most recently, the WBE (Women Business Enterprise) Leader Award (2020).

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

