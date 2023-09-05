CEO Finds Balance Between Compassion and the Bottom Line

"Leading with Humanity" by Tom Wellner is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading with Humanity: How Purpose Creates Value, by Tom Wellner is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Tom Wellner has built his career on Orla Scott's principle that "purpose, people, and profit are not mutually exclusive." In Leading with Humanity, Wellner provides an in-depth look at what this principle means in the daily life of a leader and provides concrete wins from his career as a result.

Wellner's book shows readers how to build strong, nimble organizations. Leading with Humanity shows how Wellner repeatedly led businesses to success without sacrificing compassion for employees or losing sight of a greater purpose. With insights for leaders at any stage of their career, Wellner dives into the strategies that served him through the challenges of his career—including managing hundreds of senior living communities through COVID.

"The way to evolve—and in business, if we don't grow and transform, we become irrelevant—is to search continuously for new tools and new ways to do things," Wellner said. "I hope that by hearing some of the stories from my varied career and about the passion I have for people-centered innovative solutions, you can discover your own opportunities to transform the organizations you lead. And I hope that you will see that you can make a meaningful difference along the way."

About Tom Wellner
Tom Wellner is the President and CEO of Revera, a company that asset manages senior living properties across North America. Wellner began his career with Eli Lilly before spending 20 years in biotech and pharmaceuticals.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

