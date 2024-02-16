CEO Gita Salden leaves BNG Bank per end of May 2024

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gita Salden, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at BNG Bank, will leave the bank as per the end of May 2024 to join the board of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) as per 1 June. Salden will hold responsibility for monitoring Insurers and Pension Funds, and for monitoring Horizontal Positions and Integrity.

The Supervisory Board of BNG Bank has initiated the recruitment process for a new CEO.

Gita Salden (1968) has been the CEO of BNG Bank since 2018. Salden: 'BNG Bank is a bank with a heart. You can feel that. I'm proud of the results we achieved with our colleagues, with a more focused strategy aimed at social impact. Our greatest compliment is from our clients, who indicated in a recent stakeholder survey that they perceive us as a trustworthy and essential partner for the issues they are dealing with. I will continue to work for the public interest and to contribute to the role the financial sector plays in it, but from a different perspective as part of the Board at DNB.'

Huub Arendse, chair for BNG Bank's Supervisory Board: 'On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to thank Gita for the way in which she has led the company in these past years. Under her leadership, the strategy gained focus, the organisation became increasingly professionalised, and BNG maintained its unique position in the public sector. We are proud that Gita will take on this great position on the Board at DNB, and wish Gita lots of success with her new job.'

BNG Bank - Driven by social impact

BNG Bank exclusively serves the public domain in the Netherlands. Our clients include municipalities, housing associations, healthcare and educational institutions and energy companies. The aim is for clients to regard the bank as a natural partner for funding the societal issues they face. BNG Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands in terms of balance sheet total.

