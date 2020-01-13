CEO of ALLPCB Accepted an Interview from Electronic Business, expounding the development of PCB Industry.

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2020, the reporter from Electronic Business and Mr. Wu, the CEO of ALLPCB, conducted an in-depth interview about the current situation and future of the PCB industry in China.

Q: Since the establishment of ALLPCB, the speed of its development within two years has shocked the Chinese PCB industry. What makes ALLPCB as a traditional manufacturer grow so fast?

A: In the current era full of innovation, it is either high efficiency or advanced technology that helps a company to survive. If both elements are extremely achieved simultaneously by an enterprise, it must great. The core of the ALLPCB's rapid development is the speed of R&D and the technical support for PCB production.

Meanwhile, the customization of all production factors is available by us, which can satisfy individual needs. We are committed to completely eliminating the lazy ideas in the traditional PCB industry, helping users to accelerate their research circle, and making the entire electronic information industry more efficient. Our development is inseparable from the trust and support of users. Therefore, ALLPCB always puts users' needs first, and insisting on creating value with innovative services.

Q: Shouldn't maximizing profits be the ultimate goal of a company? Is "free prototype" equivalent to losing money?

A: ALLPCB is always pursuing the maximization of user value. Of course, we also need to make profits to introduce talents and equipment to promote R&D. But the high gross profit produced through pricing power or information asymmetry is not considered to be desirable.

We believe that the sample should be free. It is the best way for users to measure the comprehensive level of an enterprise. Through using samples, they can verify whether the quality, service, efficiency, technology, price, etc. of the enterprise are trustworthy, but not just surrounded by gorgeous marketing. Therefore, "free prototype " is not a marketing strategic for ALLPCB, but the attitude and confidence welcoming consumers to test.

We have been optimizing internal management, using data to drive decision-making and integrating capacity to improve efficiency and ensure the capital support for "free prototype".

Q: What's the pattern of the PCB industry in the future?

A: Currently the PCB industry has overcapacity. In lots of factories, the usage rate of equipment is low, while many other enterprises are introducing new equipment. The new pattern of the industry must be collaborative intelligent manufacturing.

User's personalized needs are linked at the online-platform. By virtue of big data and artificial intelligence, the production side can be optimally matched. It can not only satisfy the user's needs, but also solve the problem of overcapacity with high efficiency and sharing thinking. At this stage, we have completed the construction of self-operating platform, ALLPCB Super Factory being taking shape.

Q: What kind of company does ALLPCB want to be in the future? Is it a technology-driven model like Huawei or an e-commerce company like Alibaba?

A: Both enterprises deserve our respect and learning. ALLPCB has its own plans and won't deliberately imitate others. But the problems, corresponding solutions, and value propositions that Huawei and Alibaba ever encountered during development are worthy to research and study.

The mission of ALLPCB is to create the world's best collaborative intelligent manufacturing platform of the electronic industry. We're also looking forward to its final appearance.

