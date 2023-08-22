CEO of ASTA-USA Creates USAIA to Alleviate Legal Immigration Hardships and Provide Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With upwards of 10,000 undocumented migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border each day, illegal immigration remains a hot topic. Many argue it is a humanitarian issue, yet others worry it poses threats to Americans. In either case, there is no refuting that entering the country without proper documentation is against the law and creates utter chaos. While the struggles illegal immigrants face in pursuit of the American dream are shared often, the hardships faced by law-abiding immigrants who migrate are frequently overlooked. Entrepreneur and CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Mr. Alain J. Roy, experienced these complexities firsthand in the '80s; prompting him to form USAIA.

U.S.A. Immigration Assistance (USAIA) is a nonpartisan, low-profit limited liability company (L3C) providing financial aid for indigent immigrants to help cover a portion of the costs associated with their U.S. immigration process. Undertaking the USCIS process is wrought with emotional turmoil, uncertainties, and lengthy waitlists. Beyond application fees, immigrants often require legal counsel and language support. Facing these costs automatically disqualifies a huge portion of immigrants with limited financial resources. USAIA's mission is to aid qualifying, hard-working individuals who want to enter the U.S. legally, but simply do not have access to the tools or finances required to do so.

"The costs add up quickly, which makes legal U.S. citizenship tough to attain. In turn, many take the illegal route, which presents a host of problems, as there are no records of who these individuals are. Offering support to the upstanding migrants who wish to enter the country legally, and those who are committed to join our depleted workforce is key to avoiding these pitfalls," Mr. Alain J. Roy explains.

While USAIA alone cannot remedy the chaos at the border, Mr. Roy encourages interested parties to support the mission of the organization, while continuing to explore solutions to alleviate chaos at the borders.

About USAIA

U.S.A. Immigration Assistance (USAIA) is a nonpartisan, low-profit limited liability company (L3C) providing financial aid for indigent immigrants to help cover a portion of the costs associated with their U.S. immigration process. USAIA was formed by Mr. Alain J. Roy, entrepreneur and CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

To learn more about USAIA, apply to become a corporate sponsor or a legal network partner, visit: https://usaimmigrationassistance.org

Press Contact

[email protected]

Source : USAIA

SOURCE USAIA