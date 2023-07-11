CEO of B Continuity Solutions Wins Two 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Balleste, CEO of B Continuity Solutions, has been named 'Industrial Engineering CEO of the Year - Europe' and 'Best CEO in the Cryogenic Equipment Industry' in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's overall success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals at their helm – the senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and other senior-level managers. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve and use their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

In today's fast paced world, business continuity management is an integrated discipline which requires a multi-faceted approach to identifying and implementing bespoke scalable solutions. B Continuity Solutions supports clients in maintaining installations, minimising disruption, and continuing "business as usual".

Led by David Balleste, the Spanish company collaborates with asset management and facilities management companies across a wide range of sectors, including petrochemical, water cycle, food and pharmaceutical or healthcare, to mitigate service interruptions and ensure business continuity. It offers a triple-pronged approach focused on understanding the market and clients, R&D and thinking outside the box.

The team have in depth expertise and experience gained by working in maintenance, asset management or facility management, drawing on their specialist knowledge to adapt techniques across almost all industries. At the heart of the company's work is an established code of practice focused around core priorities of respect, safety, and a comprehensive understanding of the barriers, restrictions and potential solutions of each project.   

B Continuity Solutions is currently working on projects across southern Europe (Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Andorra) but aims to expand its services to other countries in the near future.  

For further information on the products and services provided, please visit the company website: http://www.bcsolutions.es/en

More information about the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

