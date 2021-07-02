CEO of Canvas Beauty Brand Uses Her Baby Shower to Give $50,000 Worth of Gifts & Supplies to Expecting Mothers in Need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormi Steele, CEO of the multi-million dollar company Canvas Beauty Brand , and her husband are excited to be much closer to meeting their miracle baby and are hosting a grand babyshower with a philanthropic twist to celebrate and give back. After years of struggling to conceive, the couple decided to go through IVF (Invitro-Fertilization) to conceive their precious baby boy.

Stormi says, "Going through IVF humbled me in the best way possible and created a passion and a spark inside me to create my non-profit organization called FOR MAMAS."

Since creating her non-profit, Stormi has had the opportunity to speak with many other women about their fertility struggles and motherhood. These conversations showed her how blessed she truly is and how not everyone, especially within the African-American community, is as fortunate as she and her husband are finance-wise. Having this new knowledge, the Beasley's decided to cover the costs for IVF treatment for a family and are excited to see their journey. "Very soon, I can see FOR MAMAS covering fertility treatments for 100s of women if not thousands of."

After learning of her pregnancy, many people have requested her registry info to gift the baby boy many things. However, Stormi and her husband have chosen not to accept any gifts for the baby but instead give the gifts away to other mothers who need supplies.

"I've asked all guests as well as my CANVAS BEAUTY family to send items to be donated to children and mothers in need. My goal is to be able to provide $50,000 worth of gifts and donations to other expectant mothers."

The Beasley's are very excited and celebrate the new addition to their family while also being a huge blessing to others.

