CEO of Creatio, Katherine Kostereva, Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs for the Third Year in a Row

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that its CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva, has been named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020. For the third consecutive year, The Software Report (TSR) recognizes Katherine Kostereva as one of the exceptional CEOs, selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants.

Nominees were reviewed across a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making, among other areas. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided in the nomination submissions.

"As in years past, the awardees this year represent highly regarded CEOs whose colleagues both internal and external to their company praise their effective leadership style. And in many cases, we were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect and admiration from their employees," commented The Software Report. "It has become clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needs to possess a unique set of rare skills," TSR added.

"It is a great honor for me to be acknowledged by peers, colleagues and professionals in the SaaS industry," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "Strong leadership to help organizations navigate through challenging times is now more important than ever, and I'm humbled and proud to be recognized alongside outstanding CEOs in the SaaS industry that are driving business forward," she added.

Under Katherine's leadership, Creatio has been acknowledged by a number of business experts and media outlets. The most recent recognitions are Top 100 Software Companies of 2020 by TSR, People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2020 American Business Awards®, SaaS 1000 Honoree by Saas Mag, and The Best Software Companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor.

