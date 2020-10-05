CEO of Creatio, Katherine Kostereva, Named the Winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year Category

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that its CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Kostereva won in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category (Business Products –11 to 2,500 Employees).

"We help our customers create low-code companies to transform faster and easier, and this year showed that our mission has become even more critical than ever. I believe this was recognized by the Stevie Award panel of judges, and I'm humbled and proud to be acknowledged alongside outstanding leaders that are driving businesses forward," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

[email protected]

617-765-7997

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

http://www.creatio.com

