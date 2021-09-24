CEO of Creatio, Katherine Kostereva, Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that its Founder and CEO Katherine Kostereva has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business , now in its 18th year, honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals from around the world working on eight juries.

According to the judges, Kostereva was recognized for "making the complex simple." She had a vision of creating a world where any business idea could be automated in minutes. Thanks to her determination, excellent leadership skills, and entrepreneurial spirit, she grew Creatio into a global company with over 650 employees in six offices around the world.

"Her creative and innovative solutions towards automation of any ideas well as developing skill set for anyone to create an app or process set is an admirable achievement," notes one of the judges. Creatio combines an intuitive no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

Katherine Kostereva has also been named Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to Watch in 2021, Top 50 SaaS CEOs and Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2018-2020, the Winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in 2020, the Executive Leader of the Year in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards, and more.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio