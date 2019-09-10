CEO of Dubai Navigation Corp Wins Award for Innovation with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Head of Dubai Navigation Corp (DNC), Lars Juul Jorgensen has been named the 'Best CEO in UAE's Shipping Industry' in the 2019 Business Worldwide CEO Awards.

The Business Worldwide CEO awards identifies and honours the world's most respected CEOs from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards, they focus not just on the success of the individual companies, but on the individuals who lead them. The aim is to praise outstanding leadership, whilst inspiring and motivating others to achieve similar successes.

Over 92% of the world's goods are transported by ships, thanks to flexibility and economic benefits that have made it the most popular choice of goods transportation for more than a hundred years. But in January 2020, new IMO (International Maritime Organisation) regulations will be introduced, and it's creating a lot of uncertainty in the industry. Lars Juul Jorgensen aims to set the bar for other shipping companies by being prepared for the new legislation, and the company is already standing out for its proactive approach.

The new regulations are essential for sustainability and will guide shipping onto a new path of increased environmental friendliness. In a bid to reduce pollution, shipping companies will have to change from using high-sulphur fuels to low-sulfur fuels, unless their boats have scrubbers fitted. Despite its clear benefit for the environment, it's a move that has left many ship owners feeling anxious about what the future holds. But with Lars at the helm, the DNC is already primed and ready to go. The company started its preparations in the first quarter of 2019, giving them more than six months to implement the new regulations.

The son of a shipping executive and yachtsman, Lars' childhood on the coast just north of Copenhagen prepared him for a life in which the sea would play a leading role. This passion for the ocean and exceptional leadership and business skills have led him to head up several successful companies, with DNC enjoying rapid growth since it was formed in 2017. Lars bought a total of six ships within the first nine months of operation, growing the fleet to eight within just two years.

The company's flexible structure enables it to increase and decrease fleet size according to market fluctuations and political challenges. Lars explained, "This is an industry that's full of changes and challenges, and we welcome them. Dubai Navigation Corp's plans are to continue our low-risk investment approach and expand our fleet, despite economic, political or regulatory challenges. Our aim, within just a few years, is to have a fleet of over 15 ships, with 15-20% of these newer than our current fleet."

In an industry which is struggling to keep up with external factors, DNC is leading the way and embracing change. By welcoming the new legislation the company is demonstrating a clear dedication to the environment, as well as setting a precedent for others.

